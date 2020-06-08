



Adamu, son of Atiku Abubakar, says his father will contest for president in 2023.





Atiku, a former vice-president, has been running for the highest office since 1993.





He was presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, losing to President Muhammadu Buhari.





According to The PUNCH, Adamu, while presenting his scorecard as commissioner for works and energy in Adamawa state on Ahmadu Finitiri’s first anniversary as governor, said his father had remained a master politician and there is nothing wrong if he contests again.





“Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with my father contesting for the presidency. In 2023, my father will be aspiring to the number one office in the land because he has been an astute, strategic, master politician for almost four decades,” he said.





He said his coming late into politics was as a result of the advice from his father who asked him to spend more time in the private sector to gather enough experience that would be crucial for him in public life.





“I am basically here to serve my people; if I am called by the people back home to run for the senate, I don’t see anything wrong with that,” he said.





Atiku had challenged Buhari’s victory after the 2019 election, but the supreme court dismissed case.





