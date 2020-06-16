



The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set 160 as the minimum cut-off mark for varsities across the country for 2020 admissions.





Ishaq Oloyede, the board’s registrar, broke the news on Tuesday while speaking on the outcome of the long-announced 20th policy meeting on admissions to tertiary institutions in the country.





According to ICIR, Oloyede said, after the virtual meeting, that the cut-off for polytechnics has been pegged at 120 and above while that of Colleges of Education remains at 100 and above.





Reviewing the admission statistics for the previous year, he also disclosed that 612, 557 candidates were offered admission in 2019, but 510,957 admission spaces remained unused by the institutions.

The registrar also noted that only 1,157,977 candidates, who had the required five credits with English and Mathematics, sat for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) last year.





“Out of 1,157,977 candidates who sat for UTME in 2019, about 612,557 were admitted,” he said, stating that awaiting results would only be considered when they’re uploaded on its website.





On his part, Adamu Adamu, minister of education, directed JAMB and tertiary institutions to proceed with the conduct of their 2020/2021 admissions.





Noting that admission processes are to commence in August, Adamu urged JAMB and tertiary institutions to consider candidates with previous years Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).





“As major stakeholders, we must jointly come up with reactions that would realign our programmes to these new realities,” he said.





“JAMB and tertiary institutions could take advantage of the current situation, consider candidates with previous years SSCE and other qualifying results, to proceed on with the admission process.





“Whatever arrangement that the country comes up with in the long run will surely accommodate those who will be taking the examination when the opportunity to do so is worked out.”









