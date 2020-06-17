



The death toll increased from 365 to 382 overnight, while 145 patients were discharged.The new national total of confirmed cases is now 13,873, with Lagos still carrying the biggest case burden.Lagos recorded 210 cases, followed by the FCT Abuja with 85 cases and Delta with 22.Edo State has 16 new cases, Nasarawa 14, Borno 14.Kaduna, which lifted its lockdown on Tuesday recorded 14 new cases and Bauchi 10.Lagos-201FCT- 85Delta- 22Edo- 16Nasarawa- 14Borno- 14Kaduna- 14Bauchi-10Rivers-9Enugu- 5Kano- 5Ogun- 4Ondo- 4Bayelsa- 2Kebbi- 2Plateau- 2Total of:13,873 confirmed cases4,351 discharged382 deaths