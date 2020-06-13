Thirteen members of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for coronavirus.





The lawmakers have immediately gone into isolation at different centres in the state.





The Chairman of the State Task Force Team on COVID-19, Prof. Maurice Iwu announced this on Tuesday during a press briefing.

Recall that members of the Assembly were instructed days ago to undergo COVID-19 test after a member tested positive for coronavirus.





Governor Hope Uzodinma had directed members to go for compulsory test at Evaright Diagnostic Centre Owerri to ascertain their COVID-19 status to avoid its likely spread.





