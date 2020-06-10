



The federal government has issued a new set of guidelines in a new phase of the easing of lockdown.





President Muhammadu Buhari had locked down Abuja, Lagos and Ogun for five weeks following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.





On May 4, the federal government eased the lockdown and put some measures in place such as imposing a curfew from 8pm to 6am, use of face masks and social distancing, among others.





So far, Nigeria has recorded 10,162 cases of COVID-19. While 3,007 have recovered from the disease, 287 people have died.

Speaking at the daily press conference of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the task force, said the curfew has further been relaxed to between 10pm and 4am.





Below are other guidelines reeled out by Aliyu:

There would be full opening for the financial sector with banks now allowed to operate with more working hours five days a week.

The mass gathering of more than 20 people outside of a work place or places of worship remain prohibited.

There would be controlled access to markets and locations of places of economic activities but local authorities will continue to provide guidance on opening times.

Restrictive opening of places of worship will be based on state governments protocols and strict guidelines on physical distancing and other non-pharmaceutical interventions and just to clarify this would apply to the regular church and mosque services only.

Mandatory supervised isolation of person of persons arriving the country will continue to be for 14 days until a new policy comes into play.

There would be no further evacuation of Nigerians until a new policy currently developed with the private sector comes into place.

