Monday, June 01, 2020 0
The federal government has issued a new set of guidelines in a new phase of the easing of lockdown.

President Muhammadu Buhari had locked down Abuja, Lagos and Ogun for five weeks following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

On May 4, the federal government eased the lockdown and put some measures in place such as imposing a curfew from 8pm to 6am, use of face masks and social distancing, among others.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 10,162 cases of COVID-19. While 3,007 have recovered from the disease, 287 people have died.

Speaking at the daily press conference of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the task force, said the curfew has further been relaxed to between 10pm and 4am.

Below are other guidelines reeled out by Aliyu:
  • There would be full opening for the financial sector with banks now allowed to operate with more working hours five days a week.
  • The mass gathering of more than 20 people outside of a work place or places of worship remain prohibited.
  • There would be controlled access to markets and locations of places of economic activities but local authorities will continue to provide guidance on opening times.
  • Restrictive opening of places of worship will be based on state governments protocols and strict guidelines on physical distancing and other non-pharmaceutical interventions and just to clarify this would apply to the regular church and mosque services only.
  • Mandatory supervised isolation of person of persons arriving the country will continue to be for 14 days until a new policy comes into play.
  • There would be no further evacuation of Nigerians until a new policy currently developed with the private sector comes into place.
  • Ban of gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace;





