Tomi Coker, Ogun state commissioner for health, says 104 of the 108 COVID-19 cases recorded in the state on Tuesday are from one company in Sagamu area of the state.





The state recorded its highest daily toll on Tuesday night.





According to The PUNCH, the commissioner said all the new cases are asymptomatic.





“104 cases are from a single site and they are all asymptomatic. 108 new cases, 104 from Sagamu, three from Abeokuta south and one from Yewa south,” Coker was quoted to have said.





Remmy Hazzan, special adviser to the government on public communications, who also confirmed the incident reportedly said some members of staff of some companies in Sagamu were made to undergo COVID-19 test when it was discovered that they were flouting the safety guidelines issued to curtail the disease.





He reportedly said the surge in the number of cases in the state was not “a reflection of community spread of the virus”.





Asked if the recent cases would change plans to reopen worship centres in the state, Hazzan was quoted as saying the government “will not go back on its plan”.





Dapo Abiodun, the governor, had said the state would review suggested guidelines on the reopening of religious centres.





Abiodun said the government had recently taken written submissions and met with religious leaders to discuss modalities for the reopening of the worship centres.





He said a sub-committee would review the submissions and it was expected to submit its report on or before June 12, and that he would unveil the reports and suggested guidelines of the committee to the public in his next briefing.





“The June 12 deadline for the submission of the guidelines is to enable the gradual opening of religious activities to tentatively commence on June 19, subject to the review of preparedness by our churches and mosques to the new normal,” he had said.





A total of 475 cases have been confirmed in Ogun. So far, 214 patients have recovered while 13 people have died from complications of the disease.









