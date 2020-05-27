





The 23-year-old, who has been linked with PSG, Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window, reportedly tops Los Merengues’ transfer list as they believe he is capable of filling the role of Brazilian Casemiro.According to Spanish transfer market website fichajes.com, Zinedine Zidane has prioritised the signing of the Nigerian ahead of next season.“The African midfielder appears on the scene as a possible new tenant of the midfield of Merengue with a view to the 2020-2021 course,” the website wrote.“He has a contract until 2024 and several of the most important teams in the Premier League follow in his footsteps.“Real Madrid have among their priorities the arrival of a new midfielder to their ranks. Merengue coach Zinedine Zidane only has the Brazilian Casemiro as a specialist in the defensive midfield position after Marcos Llorente’s departure to Atlético de Madrid last summer.“In this situation other proper names emerge. And one of the options that most seduces and is echoed by the information published by Central Defense is the one featuring Nigerian Wilfred Ndidi. He arrived at Leicester in the summer of 2016 for €17m from Genk, the player is one of the covered ones that most seduces Zinedine Zidane with a view to the next course.”Ndidi has been a revelation since his arrival at the King Power Stadium and has made a total of 111 appearances for the Foxes.