



The Zamfara state government has appointed Sanusi Mohammed, an army major, as the new emir of Kaura Namoda in Kaura Namoda local government area.





Mohammed succeeds Ahmed Asha, his father who died on Sunday.





Until his appointment, Mohammed was the commanding officer, administrators battalion at the army’s 7 division garrison in Maiduguri., Borno state.





In a statement on Thursday, Zailani Bappa, media aide to Bello Matawalle, governor of the state, said the appointment follows recommendation from the Kaura Namoda traditional council as enshrined in the selection procedure.





“His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) MON, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed as the new Emir of Kaura Namoda,” the statement read.





“The approval follows recommendation from the Kaura Namoda Traditional Council as enshrined in the selection procedure.





“Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed succeeds the late Emir, Alhaji Mohamned Ahmed Asha who passed away following a brief illness.





“Until his appointment today, the 40 year old Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed was a serving Major in the Nigerian Army.





“While praying, once again for the repose of the deceased Emir, Governor Matawalle wishes the new Emir a successful reign.”





The major is expected to resign his position in the army following the new appointment.



