Sunday, May 31, 2020 0
Slimcase, a Nigerian artiste, has come under criticism on social media over his comments on George Floyd, a black man killed in the US, and Tina, a 16-year-old girl shot by a police officer.

It all started on Saturday when the ‘Oshozondi’ crooner took to his Instagram page to reflect on how Floyd, who was relatively unknown while alive, inspired a global protest over racism against blacks.

The singer, born Oluwafemi Oko-Eko, said he would rather plead with God to give him such fame while alive and not when he’s dead.

“Fame after death…any positive blow wey I gat, blow God Let me blow am now that I am alive not after I am dead. George A sacrifice for d change in black history #blacklivesmatters,” he had written in a mixture of Pidgin and English.


Reacting to his post, a user had tackled Slimcase for speaking on an incident in far-way America while ignoring the alleged killing of Tina by an officer of the Nigerian police.

The gifted singer, however, fired back, noting Floyd’s demise was a “global pandemic” requiring more attention than that of the 16-year-old girl.

“We’re talking about a global pandemic here, leave the Lagos girl for Channels Television to talk about,” he had said.

His comment had opened the floodgates of criticism on social media, particularly on Twitter, where a number of Nigerians accused the singer of being “insensitive” to the plights of people being subjected to extra-judicial killings in the country.

“Apart from being insensitive, Slimcase thinks that George ‘s death is a pandemic. It is a National embarrassment to be both insensitive and dumb,” a Twitter user wrote.


Amid the backlashes, Slimcase would later apologise for his earlier comments, claiming he had no knowledge of Tina’s death when he made them.

“I am just knowing about the little girl cus I hardly check posts I am so so sorry I never meant it that way so sorry I apologize,” he wrote.



Here is what some Nigerians had to say:



