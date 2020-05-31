Slimcase, a Nigerian artiste, has come under criticism on social media over his comments on George Floyd, a black man killed in the US, and Tina, a 16-year-old girl shot by a police officer.





It all started on Saturday when the ‘Oshozondi’ crooner took to his Instagram page to reflect on how Floyd, who was relatively unknown while alive, inspired a global protest over racism against blacks.





The singer, born Oluwafemi Oko-Eko, said he would rather plead with God to give him such fame while alive and not when he’s dead.







“Fame after death…any positive blow wey I gat, blow God Let me blow am now that I am alive not after I am dead. George A sacrifice for d change in black history #blacklivesmatters,” he had written in a mixture of Pidgin and English.

Reacting to his post, a user had tackled Slimcase for speaking on an incident in far-way America while ignoring the alleged killing of Tina by an officer of the Nigerian police.





The gifted singer, however, fired back, noting Floyd’s demise was a “global pandemic” requiring more attention than that of the 16-year-old girl.





“We’re talking about a global pandemic here, leave the Lagos girl for Channels Television to talk about,” he had said.





His comment had opened the floodgates of criticism on social media, particularly on Twitter, where a number of Nigerians accused the singer of being “insensitive” to the plights of people being subjected to extra-judicial killings in the country.









Apart from being insensitive, Slimcase thinks that George 's death is a pandemic 🤡🤡🤡



Amid the backlashes, Slimcase would later apologise for his earlier comments, claiming he had no knowledge of Tina’s death when he made them.









Here is what some Nigerians had to say:





Lmao.. How do we contain this level of in-built stupidity 😩 Slimcase thinks the death of George Floyd is a “global pandemic” and the death of the Lagos girl should be left for channels to talk aboutLmao.. How do we contain this level of in-built stupidity 😩 pic.twitter.com/FsqYZlzGPO May 31, 2020

A short Story- Slimcase was dating Sense but Slim cheated on Sense



Slimcase broke up with Sense but Sense still Begged Slim to accept her back

Slimcase agreed to continue dating Sense



At d same spot Sense Broke up with Slimcase immediately



Then she-Sense will always leave U — TOWT (@officialteejhay) May 31, 2020

Sometimes I wonder where some of this our Nigeria artist keep their morals and personality sometimes ... @iam_slimcase is just a global animal for saying this rubbish wahalai . How dare you pic.twitter.com/x4iZ3UDlwH May 31, 2020

pic.twitter.com/roHQVAkYrd Most of this so called celebrities are dumb ,topping the chart is no other than slimcase ,mr slim brain smh #slimcase May 31, 2020



You rather concern yourself with your neighbour's affair and caring less about your own homepic.twitter.com/LZO0NHerta Slimcase is a typical example of how an average Nigerian is and it's absurdYou rather concern yourself with your neighbour's affair and caring less about your own home #JusticeForUwa May 31, 2020





God will not let us lose all of our senses when we finally become famous. 🤲🏻 #JusticeForTina Slimcase had every chance to reply that comment about the murder of that young girl intelligently but he refused to. Goes to show how dumb most of our celebrities are.God will not let us lose all of our senses when we finally become famous. 🤲🏻 #JusticeForUwa May 31, 2020

Why are y’all surprised about Slimcase??



Always remember that “Celebrities” are normal humans like you that just got popular cos they’re good in one aspect of life.



That they’re celebrities doesn’t automatically equate to them having sense.



Know this and know peace. — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) May 31, 2020







