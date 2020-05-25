The former management of Nigerian dancehall Star, Cynthia Morgan, has threatened to expose her over her recent claims about Jude Okoye.





Morgan had in an Instagram live session on Saturday disclosed how her music career slipped after her contract with Jude Okoye ended on a terrible note.





She disclosed that her Vevo accounts and stage name ‘Cynthia Morgan’ were taken away from her after the fallout with Okoye.





But, her former manager, known as @JoyTongo on Twitter took to her page, warning her to reveal the truth of what transpired between her and Jude Okoye.





She revealed that Morgan’s attitude and pride led to the downfall of her music career and not her management.





Her tweets read: “Cynthia Morgan, this is 2020, we haven’t forgotten all your dirt Internet does not lie, emails don’t lie and much more . I am coming for you!





“All the dirts you did to I and Jude and others, you must pay this time around. Is over 4 years and you are still talking trash!





“People will do anything for clout. I am in a much better place, so this time, don’t dare me. I am ready for you.





“Record management is not a charity organization. As Cynthia Morgan’s former manager who has never spoken out, I can boldly say no one killed your career.





“Your pride and nasty attitude was the cause of your downfall. You used your hands and mouth to kill your own once bubbling career.





“Since you can’t own up to your downfall of your music career and you are trying to get people to have sympathy for you after four years, let me remind you watch this space.





“Cynthia Morgan you are advised to let people know the truth, else we would tell them know the truth .PS: Your former management.”





Thongo was Cynthia’s Morgan manager from 2011 – 2016.





