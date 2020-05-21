



It’s here again. The journey to the fifth edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show has started.





On Wednesday, organisers of the show took to its Twitter handle to announce the commencement of an online audition for prospective housemates hoping to make it to the 2020 edition of the reality show.





Entries for the audition — which precedes final selection of participants for the show — started on May 20 and is expected to last through May 30.





If you are among those seeking a spot in this year’s edition of the much-awaited reality TV show.

Here are five requirements you’ll need to qualify you for the audition.





You must be a Nigerian

Hoping to participate in this year’s edition of the show? Then one of the factors to consider is whether you are a Nigerian or not. Whether you are abroad or in the country, if you are of a Nigerian nationality, then you’re good to go.





You must be 21 years of age (by June 1, 2020) or above

Another requirement for the audition is that you must be 21 years of age by June 1, 2020. This means that you must be born before June 1, 1999.





You must have valid Nigerian passport

Finally, if you are gunning for a spot at this year’s edition of the reality TV show, then you must be sure you have a valid Nigerian passport.





This means you not only have to be a Nigerian or posses the country’s passport to be qualified for selection but need to be sure of the validity of the passport.





You must do a two-minute video of yourself

Just two-minute video. Yes, you heard me right. One of the first requirements to be eligible for a spot at this year’s edition of BBNaija reality TV show is a two minute video of yourself. Simple, isn’t it?

Short as it may appear, the short video clip is expected to succinctly state why you should be among one of the selected housemates for the show. If you don’t do the short video you won’t be eligible for the next phase of selection.





You must be ready to fill out an online form

This is probably something you have done on several occasions. But to make it to the fifth edition of the BBNaija show, you have to do it again.





What’s expected of you while filling the form? On one hand, you are expected to be honest in answering the questions contained in the online form.





This is because ,according to the organisers, “if it is discovered that you have been deliberately untruthful or have withheld information relevant to your character or your past, you will be disqualified from the selection process.”





After properly filling the form, then you are expected to upload the two-minute video of yourself that you have recorded.

Do you think you meet all the requirements for eligibility stated above? Then you might be the next Mercy Eke — who emerged winner of the 2019 edition — the world is waiting for.













