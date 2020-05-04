



The Peoples Democratic Party, on Sunday, declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, lacks the parameter to compare the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and that of President Muhammadu Buhari.





PDP made the remark in response to APC’s claim that ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar admitted that Obasanjo administration was short-sighted and failed to diversify Nigeria’s economy.





APC’s spokesperson, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, had stated this in a statement where he commended Atiku for suggesting how Buhari should improve Nigeria’s economy.





However, PDP berated the ruling party for its comment, stressing that APC has “reversed all our national gains in a space of five years.”





The former ruling party stated this in a statement titled: “You Lack Parameters to Compare Obasanjo/Atiku Tenure with Buhari’s”





The statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ogbondiyan reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a knee-jerk reaction by the dysfunctional APC to the well-received suggestions by former Vice President and PDP’s candidate in the 2019 Presidential election, Atiku, on how to revamp our ailing economy.





“While the PDP had chosen not to allow the fizzling APC to distract us from our focus, particularly in finding solutions for the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot keep quiet and allow those who had reversed all our national gains in a space of five years, to continue to engage in distortions, outright lies and appropriation of projects executed by the PDP to continually spit on the memories of Nigerians.





“It is sad that a patriotic and non-partisan rescue effort by Atiku was met with insults, animus and aspersions by an administration under which Nigeria is collapsing economically, just because it lacks the required competence and brilliance for modern governance.





“This is a government under which our nation has become the poverty capital of the world; our foreign debts have quintupled from $7 billion in 2015 to $30 billion today; our once highly rated banking sector is now shedding its workforce.”



