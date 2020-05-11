Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan
has attacked Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili over the
comments she made about the demolition of two hotels for flouting government
lockdown order in Rivers State.
Ezekwesili while condemning the action, said power in the hands of people without self discipline creates monsters.
Reacting, Omokori in a tweet via his Twitter account on
Monday said the former minister was a hypocrite who only speaks up when it’s
convenient for her.
He said “Oby Ezekwesili,who is forever the hypocrite, is now attacking Gov Wike for demolishing houses in Rivers.
“How come she was quiet when Elrufai demolished houses of
political opponents in Kaduna?
“Is it because the Elrufai family have her history of
begging?
“She is an APC agent agent who is being used to sabotage the
opposition.
“Yinka Ayefele’s radio station was destroyed. She was mute.
“Elrufai destroyed homes of political opponents. She was
quiet. But she attacks Wike!
“She is the house rat that tells the Bush rat where to go. A
saboteur.”
“Elrufai, whose son insulted her as ‘beggar with receipt’,
demolished homes of his multiple opponents, including a serving Senator, but
beggar Oby said Nothing,”he added.
Recall that Wike on Sunday, demolished Prodest Hotel in
Alode and Etemeteh Hotel in Onne, in Eleme Local Government Area of the State.
The hotels were demolished after it violated an Executive
Order on COVID 19.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.