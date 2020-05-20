



Ban Ki-Moon, former United Nations secretary-general, has described Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, as “a great asset to Nigeria and Africa in a broader sense”.





The new chief of staff once served as under secretary-general of the United Nations.





He was also appointed as the joint special representative of the United Nations-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), an international peacekeeping mission, in 2010 by Ban Ki-Moon.





In a statement, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said the former UN secretary-general expressed confidence that Gambari’s “invaluable experience” will help Nigeria in addressing challenging times caused by the coronavirus pandemic.









”Your appointment is a great asset not to the President of Nigeria but also your country Nigeria and Africa in a broader sense.





”I am confident that your invaluable experience gained while serving the UN, with various important leadership roles, will help your leadership in addressing these challenging times caused by COVID-19.





”I shared this good news with the former Minister Yoo Chong-ha, your good friend and former Foreign Minister of Korea. He sends his warmest congratulations to you.”





According to the statement, Catriona Laing, UK high commissioner to Nigeria, also expressed delight with Gambari’s appointment.





Laing said the mission looks forward to working closely with the new chief of staff on ”our shared agenda in the challenging COVID-19 times.”









