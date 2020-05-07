



Lawan Nguru, member representing Nguru central constituency at the Yobe house of assembly, has tested positive for COVID-19.





In a statement on Wednesday, the lone member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the assembly, said he had gone on isolation.





He said he is in stable condition, expressing optimism that he would recover from the disease.





“Presently, I am in isolation centre and recuperating in a very stable condition waiting for further directives from Health officers. In addition, I salute the gesture shown to us by Yobe State Government in up keeping the victims and in controlling the spread of the virus in the state,” he said.





There are currently 13 confirmed cases of the disease in the state.





As part of measures to control the spread of COVID-19, Mai Buni, governor of the state, made wearing of face masks compulsory in public.





He also directed the committee on COVID-19 headed by Idi Gubana, the deputy governor and chairman of the state COVID-19 committee, to make sure hand washing facilities and sanitisers are in all public places like filling stations, shopping complex and markets to curb.”





Inter-state travels were also banned for two weeks.







