





Gambari’s appointment had followed the passing of Abba Kyari, former chief of staff, who breathed his last on April 17, after suffering complications from COVID-19.Several Nigerians had taken to the social media to express their diverse views on the appointment of the professor of political science as Kyari’s replacement.‘Mama Africa’ crooner, Yemi Alade expressed her thoughts regarding the age of the new chief of staff, suggesting that President Buhari could have opted for someone who is younger.Alade said only God would save Nigeria given its proclivity for electing and appointing people who are advanced in age into strategic offices.“75 years old as chief of Staff. God save Nigeria,” she wrote on Twitter.Recall that Alade had earlier tackled Buhari for ordering lockdown without providing stimulus package for Nigerians to sustain themselves during the stay home order until it was eventually eased.