António Guterres, the United Nations secretary-general, on Friday, said divisions and hatred still exist globally, 75 years after the Second World War.





Guterres stated this in a video message to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the conflict, which claimed millions of lives.





He said the coronavirus pandemic was aggravating the situation, fuelling “new efforts to divide people and spread hatred”.





“At this time of remembrance and reconciliation, we pay tribute to the millions of people who lost their lives in the Second World War, and remember their sacrifices,” he said.

“We must never forget the Holocaust and the other grave and horrendous crimes committed by the Nazis.





“The victory over fascism and tyranny in May 1945 marked the beginning of a new era.





“An appreciation for international solidarity and our shared humanity led to the birth of the United Nations with the overriding mission of saving succeeding generations from the scourge of war.





“Our world is still suffering the impact of conflict. Even during the current COVID-19 crisis, we see new efforts to divide people and spread hatred.





“As we mark the 75th anniversary, let’s remember the lessons of 1945 and work together to end the pandemic and build a picture of peace, safety and dignity for all.”





The Second World War, referred to as the bloodiest in global history, took place between 1939 and 1945, and claimed around 50 million lives.









