Nigerian music icon, Wizkid‘s eldest child Boluwatife is slowly making his way into the entertainment scene as he’s now a beatmaker.





Shola Ogudu, Wizkid’s first baby mama, revealed this on social media.







In one of her tweets, she revealed their nine-year-old son, Boluwatufe Balogun, could now make fresh beats from start to finish.





She wrote,





“Tife has been making some really really dope beats…. DOPE BEATS!!!!!!!!

🙄 Lmaoo… To share or not to share!? Snippets ofcourse





“Ok I’ll do a Live session with my Lil ma playing some of the beats his made and ALSO making a whole new beat from start to finish. Drop a comment if you’re in .. Lez GAO!!!”