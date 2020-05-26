



Nigerian music icon, Wizkid‘s eldest child Boluwatife is slowly making his way into the entertainment scene as he’s now a beatmaker.





Shola Ogudu, Wizkid’s first baby mama, revealed this on social media.







In one of her tweets, she revealed their nine-year-old son, Boluwatufe Balogun, could now make fresh beats from start to finish.





She wrote,





“Tife has been making some really really dope beats…. DOPE BEATS!!!!!!!!

Lmaoo… To share or not to share!? Snippets ofcourse 🙄





“Ok I’ll do a Live session with my Lil ma playing some of the beats his made and ALSO making a whole new beat from start to finish. Drop a comment if you’re in .. Lez GAO!!!”









