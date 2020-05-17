 Wike’s Special Adviser on Media, Simeon Nwakaudu is dead | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Wike’s Special Adviser on Media, Simeon Nwakaudu is dead

Sunday, May 17, 2020 0
A+ A-


The Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, is dead.

The cause of his death is still unknown, but sources at Government House Port Harcourt said Simeon may have died of cardiac arrest.

Governor, Nyesom Wike in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

Wike described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of The NEW Rivers Vision.

“The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the State condoled with the bereaved family.

“He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“Late Nwakaudu died today at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness,” the statement read.




Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top