The Rivers State Government has finally dropped charges against the two pilots of Caverton Helicopters; Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari.





Chief Magistrate D.D. Ihua-Maduenyi of a Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt remanded the two pilots of Carverton Helicopters after they were charged on four counts of disobedience to lawful order by violating the Executive Order of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.





The pilots were later released.





However, the Rivers state Government through the Honourable Attorney-General withdrew the charges Tuesday.





State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim in a statement said, ” The Rivers State government has withdrawn and discontinued the two separate charges (PMC/532C/2020 and PMC/533C/2020) preferred against the two pilots of Caverton Helicopters Ltd and the 10 passengers on board before the Port Harcourt Chief Magistrates’ Court.





“Consequently, the presiding Chief Magistrate, D. D. Ihua-Maduenyi Esq; has struck out the two charges and discharged all the defendants.”





Caverton, a logistics company, provides support services for oil and gas companies in Nigeria, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Total, Shell, ExxonMobil, and Chevron.









