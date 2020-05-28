Canadian gospel singer, Jonathan Steingard has said that he no longer believed in God.





Steingard, in a lengthy Instagram post, admitted that after a lifetime as a Christian, he no longer believed in God and would be leaving the band.





He goes further to explain the reasons why he came to such a conclusion.







‘‘I still find myself wanting to soften that statement by wording it differently or less specifically – but it wouldn’t be as true”, he said.





Read his post below:





The 36-year-old Canadian musician went on to write that losing his religion occurred over several years.





His former band ”Hawk Nelson” released a statement on Wednesday, supporting his choice to leave the band.





