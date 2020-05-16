 Why Buhari doesn’t wear face mask – Presidency | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Why Buhari doesn't wear face mask – Presidency

Saturday, May 16, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Saturday revealed why the president doesn’t wear face mask.

Onochie explained that expert medical protocol states that there is no need for face mask when in a safe environment, hence Buhari’s reason for not wearing it.

She explained that the rule stressed that only those visiting must wear face mask to ensure they don’t leave behind droplets in a safe environment.

In a tweet, Onochie insisted that Buhari was not breaking any rules by not wearing face mask.


She wrote: “PRES @MBuhari IS NOT BREAKING RULES!

”Expert Medical Protocol is that if you are in your safe environment, you don’t need to wear a mask

“Those visiting you MUST wear masks to ensure they leave no droplets in your environment.

“Wearing masks is mostly to protect people around us.”




