



Director-General, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, has told countries that the agency will use every tool at its disposal to fight coronavirus.





Ghebreyesus assured that the UN agency will continue driving research and development to develop evidence about vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.





He made the pledge at the closing of two-day virtual World Health Assembly in Geneva.





Ghebreyesus’ speech was posted on WHO website.





The head of the world body disclosed that some of the recommendations from the assembly would be shared and be implemented.





“WHO’s focus now is fighting the pandemic with every tool at its disposal. Our focus is on saving lives. At the end of the day, what matters is life. That should be at the centre of everything we do and everything we say.





“I’ve been heartened by the way countries have shared experiences, best practices through our regular Member State briefings and at this Assembly,’’ he said.





Ghebreyesus added that WHO would continue to provide strategic leadership to coordinate the global response and support efforts by countries.





“We will continue providing the world with epidemiological information and analysis; to keep the world informed and give people and communities the information they need to keep themselves and each other safe.”





The DG stated that shipping diagnostics, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies all over the world will continue.





He said the body will continue bringing together leading experts from around the world to develop technical advice, based on the best science.





The DG noted that WHO would continue to work with countries and all relevant partners to ensure equitable access to the tools to prevent, detect and treat COVID-19.





Ghebreyesus disclosed the agency will not stop supporting countries to prepare and respond; continue working with countries to sustain essential health services.





“We will continue to work day and night to support the most vulnerable countries and populations; continue supporting countries to achieve the “triple billion” targets and the Sustainable Development Goals.”





The official said WHO will continue supporting countries to build resilient health systems, based on primary health care, to progress towards our shared goal of universal health coverage,” he said.





He noted that countries and people may speak different languages, but share the same planet, DNA and aspirations for a peaceful and harmonious world.





“From east to west, north to south, everybody wants peace, development and health, nothing else, that’s what human beings want, that’s what humanity wants,” Ghebreyesus said.





The Assembly is the forum through which the WHO is governed by its 194 member states and is the world’s highest health policy setting body and is composed of health ministers from member States.





