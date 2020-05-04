



The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, has said that the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has risen to over 44,000 in the past 24 hours.





The UN health agency gave the update on its official Twitter account, @WHOAFRO, on Monday morning.





According to the tweet, COVID-19 has killed over 1,700 people on the continent.





“Over 44,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 1,700 associated deaths,” it said.

The WHO African Region COVID-19 dashboard showed that South Africa is the highest in Africa with 6,783 cases and 131 deaths, followed by Egypt with 6, 193 cases and 415 deaths, Morocco has 4,880 cases and 174 deaths, Algeria has 4,474 cases and 463 deaths while Cameroon has 2,077 cases and 64 deaths.





Meanwhile, Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria has recorded 2,558 cases and 87 deaths as of Sunday night, according to NCDC.