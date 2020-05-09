



The World Health Organisation, WHO, has revealed that the wholesale market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan played a role in the outbreak of the coronavirus in December, 2019.





Dr. Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO expert on food safety and zoonotic viruses speaking at a Geneva news briefing said that investigations are ongoing to know the exact role Wuhan played in the outbreak of COVID-19.





“Chinese government closed the Wuhan market in January as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus and ordered a temporary ban on trade and consumption of wildlife.





“The market played a role in the event, that’s clear.









He, however said it is unclear whether live animals or infected vendors or shoppers brought the virus into the market.





Recall that U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said there was enormous evidence to show that COVID-19 came from the Wuhan laboratory.





However, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, debunked the claims that that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan.









