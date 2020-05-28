



The Lagos state government says buses with certain specifications will be deployed to replace okada, tricycles in some areas in the state.





On February 1, the state government enforced the restriction on commercial tricycles and motorcycles in 15 local councils.





Despite criticism against the government’s action, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state, said the decision will be sustained for safety reasons.





Speaking at a media briefing in Ikeja, the state capital, on Wednesday, Frederick Oladeinde, Lagos transportation commissioner, said more buses will be deployed by July to cushion effect of the ban.





He said the state government is working towards implementing a “first mile and last mile (FMLM) mobility solution” to help Lagosians navigate the state with ease.





Oladeinde also said the state government has sent bus specifications to potential manufacturers.





“Following the restriction of motorcycles and tricycles for commuter operations in some areas in the metropolis, the government is working on implementing a First Mile and Last Mile (FMLM) mobility solution,” he said.





“We have identified 285 last mile routes within the seven bus reform initiative zones across Lagos. We have developed bus specifications and shared same with potential bus manufacturers. We expect these to be rolled out in the next two months.”





The commissioner said the state government has completed Oshodi-Abule Egba bus rapid transit (BRT) corridor, while bus terminals in Agege, Ojota, Ajah, International Airport, Yaba and Oyingbo are at different stages of completion.





He said the administration has deployed more effective models to boost operations in the transportation sector of the state.





“The Ikeja bus terminal is now operational and currently serving three routes, which include Ikeja to Obalende, CMS and TBS, Ikeja to Iyana Ipaja and Ikeja to Ikorodu,” he said.





“In the last one year of this administration, there has been an improvement in the public transit system through the deployment of 200 high capacity buses to move Lagosians from one destination to the other on daily basis.





“During the year under review, more than 80,000 passengers were commuted daily and recently 10 million passengers was achieved in 10-month operation of the Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL).





“As this administration progresses, we must continue to pursue vigorously, within the timeframe and limited resources, the state’s vision of transforming Lagos into a smart city that is safe, secured, functional and productive.





“This administration has employed international best practice models and reforms for effective transformation of Lagos state.”





