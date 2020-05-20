



Zamfara government says there is an error in the number of new COVID-19 cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the state on Monday.





Yahaya Kanoma, the commissioner for health, said the state recorded two cases, and not 10 cases as confirmed by the NCDC.





Speaking with NAN in Gusau, the state capital, on Tuesday, he said the state government had alerted the NCDC about the error and demanded that it be rectified.





“We were shocked and bewildered by this latest figure from the NCDC which said 10 new cases were confirmed when we know it was only two,” he said.

“Our records have shown that when results from the centre returned, we had a total of 76 cases made up of 45 discharged persons, 26 in isolation and five dead. So, we didn’t know where NCDC got the additional eight.





“We approached the centre which could not give a convincing explanation, and so we demanded a written apology which they promised to send as well as withdraw the media publicity that we had 10 new cases.”





He said the state recently procured the necessary tools and equipment to set up a COVID-19 testing centre, and was awaiting an assessment visit by officials of the NCDC so that the centre can take off.





“This will save us from unnecessary delays, the risks of travelling to Sokoto daily, as well as provide such services to our neighbouring states that require such services,” Kanoma added.









