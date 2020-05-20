



The Rivers State Government on Tuesday said it has uncovered plans by some citizens of the State who reside in Abuja to cause breakdown of law and order in a bid to declare State of Emergency in the state.





A statement signed by Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications alleged that these persons whose attempts to declare State of Emergency in the State since 2015 have never succeeded because of God’s intervention.





The statement said the same persons did everything within their powers to ensure that the 2019 Governorship election results were not announced but also failed.





According the State government, “As the build up for the 2023 elections and jostle for Presidential and Vice-Presidential tickets is gathering momentum, they want to use COVID-19 to create a crisis as if the State is at war with the Federal Government.

“They have decided to create unnecessary tension as if indigenes of Ahoada, Eleme and Port Harcourt are fighting with Northerners not to carry out their legitimate businesses.





“People forget history quickly. Since 2015, there have been farmers/herdsmen clashes in Nasarrawa, Plateau, Taraba, Ebonyi, Cross River, Kaduna, Yobe and Bornu States.”





The Statement further cited the fact that throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, States like Enugu, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Kaduna States have been intercepting lorries carrying human beings instead of foodstuffs.





“This is the same thing that the Rivers State Government is doing to protect the State from COVID-19,” the statement said.





Nsirim said that bandits have been killing innocent people in Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna States and that indigenes of these States, no matter their political differences were working together to protect their States.





“But here in Rivers State, instead of supporting our efforts, these Abuja politicians are busy looking for a State of Emergency because they want to acquire power.





“We are alarmed at these hideous plots against our State. Rivers State has never fought a war with strangers or neighbours. Our fight against COVID-19 is to protect the lives of everyone living and doing business in the State.





“The Statement further said the government is aware that some shameless politicians are playing politics with COVID-19.





“No wonder one of the respected chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had to expose their plan to use COVID-19 to launch into the politics of the State.





“After their clandestine meetings they have voted huge sums of money to entice and recruit gullible persons to carry out their plan.”





“The Rivers State government has therefore placed all patriotic Rivers State indigenes on alert to resist the devilish plans of those it called unpatriotic elements who connive with enemies of the State to cause confusion.





“As a State, we have always defeated these sadists and with God on our side, we shall overcome them,” the statement said.





