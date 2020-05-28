





The Federal Government on Wednesday denounced reports that it said it would re-open schools across the nation on June 8.The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, stated this on Wednesday during a briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.According to him, “The material that the Chairman of the PTF spoke about, which is an announcement purportedly from him that we are reopening all schools on the 8th did not emanate from us.“That is not true… Until we are sure that these children can go to school, return safely, and not bring home with them this COVID-19 material, then infect people who are more susceptible to the disease than they are, then we are running a huge risk.,” Nwajiuba said.According to him, the government would not be taking any risk yet, saying it was going to prepare as much as possible before reopening schools.“We are not taking that risk yet. We are going to prepare as much as possible within the guidance they (Presidential Task Force) offer us with their expertise in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, before we re-open schools,” Nwajiuba said.