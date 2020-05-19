Dino Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi west, has starred in yet another movie as a kidney disorder patient alongside Diane Russet, a Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate.





The politician took to his social media page on Monday to share the trailer to ‘The Bean Super Shaped Hero’ — a movie that comes as his second following his cast alongside Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister, for ‘Silent Prejudice‘.





In the trailer, Melaye is seen leaving for his place of work while kissing his wife and daughter goodbye but things would later go awry after the politician collapsed before he’s rushed to the hospital.





As his secretary divulges details to him on the operations of one of his office’s departments, Melaye feels inconvenienced, so he unfastens his tie and tries to pick up his suit only to go down on the floor.

With this ushering in doctors who break the news of Melaye’s health condition ahead of surgery, while Diane parties in a club amid a bevy of smoking ladies.

The synopsis for the movie, which was shot in Abuja, read: “A successful Nigerian business man recently discovers that he is afflicted with a lingering health condition but fails to disclose his status to his family. He ends up endangering the life of his only daughter.”





“The Bean shaped super hero is a short medical drama that highlights the prevalence of kidney disease in Nigeria. It is an initiative of Zenith Health Care Access Initiative.”





While Stephanie Iroghama plays the role of Melaye’s wife in the medical thriller, Diane is portrayed as a traumatized individual.





The reality star also took to her Instagram page and wrote: “The Bean shaped Hero is a movie that tells the story of a young lady suddenly who falls critically ill and is eventually diagnosed of Kidney disease as a result of hereditary conditions which could have been avoided earlier.”





“With the high prevalence of chronic kidney disease in Nigeria today, this story seeks to shine the light and proffer solutions to this deadly disease.”





Melaye’s new-found role in the forthcoming film comes on the heels of the politician’s increased Nollywood presence in recent times evidenced in his TV series debut entitled ‘Equity Unbound’.





For Diane, ‘The Bean Shaped Super Hero’ follows her Nollywood debut straight out of the BBNaija reality TV house, having featured with Iyanya, a singer, in the short drama entitled ‘The Therapist‘.









