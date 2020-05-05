Viral Images and videos of crowded banks emerged today as social distancing rules were thrown out of the window.Last night, 39 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the state, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 1,107.However this did not deter thousands of people from trooping in mass to several banking halls across the state on Monday.Different videos below show how Nigerians trooped to several banks in Lagos on Monday, with social distancing rules clearly ignored.