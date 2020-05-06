Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the Senior Pastor of Christ Embassy, has said it is an embarrassment to science to wear face mask.The cleric who has not hidden his displeasure at the different measures put in place by the Federal government since the COVID-19 pandemic started, made the statement in an online sermon on Tuesday.Oyakhilome spoke against the wearing of facemask, arguing that the use of face masks in a time like this, is an embarrassment to science. He also went on to say that “If we go by science, you should not wear masks in public.”Watch the video below: