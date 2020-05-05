Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of Love World Incorporated, aka Christ Embassy, has described pastors who supported the closure of churches amid coronavirus pandemic as not ‘prayerful’.





Oyakhilome during a recent sermon in a viral video, said the pastors and leaders of churches who held meetings with the government over the lockdown of churches were never truly for Christ.





According to him, the clergymen should have told the government to allow them to go and pray against the disease before giving go ahead to lockdown churches.





“In different cities, countries, states, before the government went ahead with the lockdown, they held meetings with pastors, leaders of churches. Why did the pastors and leaders not say give us a few days to go and pray? Because they were not prayerful before.





“As a Minister of God, you were called for such a meeting and you couldn’t say give us a few days to call other Ministers and say this is what we just heard from the government authorities and we need to pray. We have asked them to give us three days. Then you would have seen the hand of God,” he said.





According to him, if the pastors had insisted on praying before making their decision, they would have see the hand of God.





He added that most of the pastors warning church members against churches have never known God as the master of their life.





“They were not thinking about the father’s house when they made the decision. Do you know what it is for you to shut down the congregations of the lord? It never meant anything to you, that is why.





“Even the pastors and Ministers are warning others not to enter the church because of coronavirus. This is because Christ has never truly being your lord and you have been the master of your life. You have never truely known him,” Oyakhilome added.





Despite the ease of lockdown in most States in Abuja, the government had insisted that religious gatherings be banned till further notice.







