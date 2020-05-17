The Nigerian military at the weekend shelled Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa forest, Borno State.





Footage of the operation has been released.





The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE carried out the bombardment.





Cannon strikes hit multiple targets in the Boko Haram enclave.

The raid followed Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which revealed that the terrorists had upscaled their activities.





The ISR showed Boko Haram importing additional fighters and increasing their logistics stocks preparatory to attacks on troops’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements.





Overhead the target area, significant activity of the terrorists was observed in different parts of the settlement.





Consequently, the ATF dispatched assets and a surveillance platform to engage the location.





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets took turns to attack and neutralized many insurgents.





Logistics facilities and other structures were also destroyed.









