 VIDEO: Man caught picking out used sanitary pads in dustbin in Abuja | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: Man caught picking out used sanitary pads in dustbin in Abuja

Friday, May 22, 2020 0
A+ A-

A yet-to-be identified man has been nabbed picking out used sanitary pads from a dustbin in an Abuja estate.

The man who was confronted by the lady who disposed the used item in the dustbin alongside a male resident of the estate, claimed innocence when questioned.

He was however accused of specifically searching for the used sanitary pad by the lady who said that she carefully placed the used items in a  "nylon'' , before disposing it.

Here is the video below;




Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top