A yet-to-be identified man has been nabbed picking out used sanitary pads from a dustbin in an Abuja estate.
The man who was confronted by the lady who disposed the used item in the dustbin alongside a male resident of the estate, claimed innocence when questioned.
He was however accused of specifically searching for the used sanitary pad by the lady who said that she carefully placed the used items in a "nylon'' , before disposing it.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.