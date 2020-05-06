Police in Utah, a state in the US, have pulled over a five-year-old boy who was caught driving his parents’ SUV car to California to buy a Lamborghini.





According to Utah Highway Patrol, the boy had reportedly left home in the car with $3 in his pocket after his mother disapproved of his request to have a Lamborghini.





The officers, who spotted the vehicle on the highway, said they thought the boy was an impaired driver at first.





“One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15,” Utah police wrote on Twitter.

“His story is that he left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.”

The money with him was far short of the least price required to purchase a new Lamborghini, which is sold around $200,000.





Rick Morgan, a trooper, told the Associated Press that the boy did not respond to his lights but pulled over when he hit his siren.





“I approached the vehicle and I was expecting to find somebody who needed an ambulance or paramedics,” he said.





“How old are you? You’re 5 years old. Wow!,” the trooper can be heard asking the little boy in the dash camera video of the traffic stop.





“He was sitting on the front edge of the seat so that he could reach the brake pedal to keep the car stopped while I was standing there,” he added.





Morgan also explained that no one was hurt, adding that local prosecutor would decide whether or not to press charges against the boy’s parents.

Morgan, who had helped the boy parked the SUV car after a brief chat with him, also requested to know where he learnt “how to drive a car?”