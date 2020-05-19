 VIDEO: Davido’s daughter, Imade and Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil melts heart after they were caught doing this | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
VIDEO: Davido's daughter, Imade and Tiwa Savage's son, Jamil melts heart after they were caught doing this

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 0
Sensational musician, Tiwa Savage has shared a video of her son, Jamil and Davido’s daughter, Imade carrying out a trending challenge together.

The mother of one made the cute kids participate in the viral #fruitsnackchallenge which has gained millions of participation on social media. In the video, Imade and Jamil were sitting at a dining table as Tiwa emptied a sachet of candy in their snack bowls.

Tiwa Savage then instructed the kids not to eat from the snack bowl until she returns. However, Imade was tempted to eat from the bowl but her friend, Jamal persuaded her to wait until his mum Tiwa Savage returns.

Latest Nigerian News
