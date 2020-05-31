“Moved to Banana with the money I made from singing about bananas falling someone….cruise.”







Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido is relocating to his dream house in Banana Island, Lagos.According to the father of three, he got the money to buy the new house from singing about banana falling’He wrote:A clear view of the multi-million naira mansion was showed in a video that has surfaced on the internet. The mansion has an elevator and the “Fall” crooner obviously could not wait to show it off to the world.This is coming days after the musician announced that his hit single “Fall” was certified Gold in Canada and USA.