Suspected Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients receiving treatment at a government facility in Minna, Niger State, staged a protest against poor treatment in the facility.On Wednesday, the COVID-19 patients allegedly threatened to abscond while expressing anger over the poor treatment in the isolation centre where they are admitted in Niger state saying they were not comfortable with their feeding arrangement.Sahara reporters reported that they requested to be allowed to be in their homes instead of being left to die of hunger at the isolation facility.Watch video below.