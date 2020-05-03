Check out what the new Lagos BRT sitting arrangement will be as the lockdown is set to be eased on Monday, May 4, 2020.As the partial ease of the lockdown by the Federal Government in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja commence on Monday, May 4th, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the new guidelines were proactive measures put in place by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to curtail a possible spread of the deadly virus among the commuting public through transportation activities when gradual ease of the lockdown commences.This new Lagos BRT sitting arrangement is in line with the guideline which states that all commercial passenger vehicles must not exceed 60 per cent of their capacity at this crucial time, while physical distancing rule must be obeyed both at the parks and in the buses, maintaining that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Lagos Bus Services Ltd (LBSL) must not convey more than 21 passengers, must not permit standing in their buses and should keep the air-conditioning systems switched off always.