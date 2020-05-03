Big Brother 2019 first runner up Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri Shakes Drayton, on Sunday, announced they are expecting their first child.





The couple made the announcement on their social media pages.





They shared a picture of Perry’s baby bump and a video.





“PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT been keeping a secret and I’m pleased to announce WE’RE HAVING A BABY. This is such a beautiful blessing. Me (I) and Mike are excited and can’t wait to meet our offspring.





“Also we’ve finally started a joint YouTube channel (link in bio) so you find out how we feel about expecting our first child.





“All these jokes about how people will be coming out of quarantine well looks like I’m on the MUM to BE list,” Perri wrote on Instagram.





However, Mike Edwards also took to Twitter to make the announcement.



