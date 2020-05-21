



An American woman has accused Bill Gates of trying to use the novel COVID-19 to kill humans all over the world through the enforcement of the use of face masks.





In a video trending online, the angry woman could be seen telling shop owners who prevented her from entering the shop because she did not wear a facemask, that the Coronavirus is made up by Bill Gates.





She stated that no law in the United States has made it compulsory for residents to use a face mask, noting that the face mask has a lot of adverse effects.





She said, “It is against the law to make you wear a mask. The ADA tells that you cannot make people wear a mask. It is not in our laws at all. This is just made up by Bill Gates.





“By wearing the mask, you are breathing out your toxic air and you are breathing in the same toxic air, hence, you are killing your lung’s antibodies.





“When the cold comes around in November, you will be getting sick. The face mask will not protect you from Covid-19, you are hurting yourself.





“Don’t stop being enlightened because they want to kill all the people, they want to kill all the black people.”





When asked if she believes in the existence of COVID-19, she said yes, but added that there is a 99 percent cure for it.





She added, “I believe that there is a virus, it’s just like any other virus. They have a 99 percent cure for the virus.





“We all get cold, or have viruses, you’ve been lied to. Please do your due diligence, read, do your research, don’t let the government fool you.





“By wearing the mask you are breathing in carbon dioxide that will damage your lungs, go online, and do your research.”





