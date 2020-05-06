 VIDEO: Tears flow as 47 years old Nigerian nurse who died of COVID-19 is removed from her house | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nurses and midwives are crucial frontline health workers. They toil through some of the most challenging conditions: low salaries in some contexts, long working hours in sometimes wanting hygiene environments, the threat of deadly diseases among other challenges. 

Some of the nurses and midwives have contracted Covid-19 while some died due to this pandemic.

The video below shows a 47-year-old Nigerian nurse that died of Covid-19 and how she was evacuated from her home.







  1. AnonymousMay 6, 2020 at 11:16 AM

    RIP Nurse!!! I pity those that think Covid-19 is a joke.

