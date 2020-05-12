



Nollywood veteran actress, Chizoba Sam-Boye is dead.She died aged 53, of diabetes-related complications.Chizoba, wife of veteran filmmaker, Sam Boye, was also the star of M-net produced TV series, “Tinsel.”The actress is understood to have been battling with diabetes, stroke and high blood pressure for many years now.The sad news of her demise was shared on the Filmmakers’ WhatsApp group called, Film4Life.Film critic and the regional representative for West Africa of the Pan-African Federation of Filmmakers (FEPACI), Madu Chikwendu wrote, “Chizoba Sam-Boye is dead.”Also, filmmaker, Jude Orhorha, said the actress was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night where she was confirmed dead Monday morning.Chizoba would be remembered for her pioneering role in ‘Living in Bondage.’





