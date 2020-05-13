Former Nollywood actress turned Social Psychologist, Victoria Inyama, has savagely replied actress and comedian, Etinosa, who made comments about her death because of her reactions over a post on crossdressers.





It started after popular blogger, shared some photos of crossdressers, and opined that James Brown is ‘rebranding to meet up with Jay Boogie and Bobrisky’s Standard.









After seeing Victoria Inyama’s comment, Etinosa replied by saying that the actress will not be alive by then.









She made a post on her Instagram and wrote; “A Lioness does not respond to a maggot, that’s for vultures. I dropped my trash & it was picked up by the trash lapper, can I pay you 100£ dear so you can feed instead of eating trash & having psychotic meltdowns due to no self worth…..opssss. Misery loves company #plsstayhome.”





