Wednesday, May 13, 2020 0
Former Nollywood actress turned Social Psychologist, Victoria Inyama, has savagely replied actress and comedian, Etinosa, who made comments about her death because of her reactions over a post on crossdressers.

It started after popular blogger, shared some photos of crossdressers, and opined that James Brown is ‘rebranding to meet up with Jay Boogie and Bobrisky’s Standard.

In her reaction, Victoria Inyama now UK based advocate on domestic violence took to his comment section to react, saying that she can’t wait to see them in their 50s.

After seeing Victoria Inyama’s comment, Etinosa replied by saying that the actress will not be alive by then.

Today, Inyama fired back at Etinosa, describing her as a maggot, that has psychotic meltdowns due to lack of self-worth.

She made a post on her Instagram and wrote; “A Lioness does not respond to a maggot, that’s for vultures. I dropped my trash & it was picked up by the trash lapper, can I pay you 100£ dear so you can feed instead of eating trash & having psychotic meltdowns due to no self worth…..opssss. Misery loves company #plsstayhome.”




