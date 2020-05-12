





The late Yoruba actor, who died on March 1, at the age of 66, was buried in a low-key event attended by very few close relatives due to government’s directives on large gatherings amid the COVID-19 outbreak.The funeral was held on Monday at the St. John Anglican Church Cemetery in Kobape, Abeokuta.Foluke Daramola who first broke the news of Odumosu’s death, also shared photos from the burial on her Instagram page.“Finally Pa Kasumu is laid to rest. RIP to a dear veteran Olukayode Odumosu. aka Pa kasunmu,” she wrote.Odumosu’s ill health was first reported l in 2013 when he suffered a partial stroke that affected his eyes and memory.In an interview, he stated that his sickness was spiritual.“For now, I don’t need any help. All I need is prayer. All I can say about my sickness is that it is spiritual. That’s why I said it requires prayer. I’m currently at a church camp for its annual congress. God should take care of me”.Born in 1953, the Ogun state indigene had started his acting career at the age of 15 and featured in several home movies.Pa Kasumu’s burial comes less than a week after Victor Olaiya, late Nigerian highlife musician, was buried in Lagos.