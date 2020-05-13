The United State
Government has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the mobilisation of
resources to fight coronavirus.
Ambassador to Nigeria,
Mary Beth Leonard, spoke at a teleconference with journalists on Tuesday.
“I think Nigeria is
really to be commended for the incredible mobilisation that it has done with
its resources in order to fight against COVID-19. It is a difficult situation
in every country”, NAN quoted her as saying.
The envoy noted that her country and international organisations were participating in the fight against coronavirus.
“It is a complicated job
and the more we do it together, the better we would all succeed. But as I said
earlier, this isn’t something that countries can’t address in isolation. It’s a
virus, it doesn’t know borders and so we all have to work together,” Leonard
said.
The envoy noted that
Buhari was the first African Head of State that President Donald Trump spoke
with on issues concerning the pandemic.
“We are very pleased to
see that we made that connection. We are hoping in the coming days or weeks, we
will be able to have more information about what they try to do.’’ she said.
The ambassador disclosed
that America has spent about $237million on COVID-19 support for African
countries.
Nigeria, Leonard
confirmed, got $32.8million dollars.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.