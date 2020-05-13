The United State Government has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the mobilisation of resources to fight coronavirus.

Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, spoke at a teleconference with journalists on Tuesday.

“I think Nigeria is really to be commended for the incredible mobilisation that it has done with its resources in order to fight against COVID-19. It is a difficult situation in every country”, NAN quoted her as saying.

The envoy noted that her country and international organisations were participating in the fight against coronavirus.

“It is a complicated job and the more we do it together, the better we would all succeed. But as I said earlier, this isn’t something that countries can’t address in isolation. It’s a virus, it doesn’t know borders and so we all have to work together,” Leonard said.

The envoy noted that Buhari was the first African Head of State that President Donald Trump spoke with on issues concerning the pandemic.

“We are very pleased to see that we made that connection. We are hoping in the coming days or weeks, we will be able to have more information about what they try to do.’’ she said.

The ambassador disclosed that America has spent about $237million on COVID-19 support for African countries.

Nigeria, Leonard confirmed, got $32.8million dollars.





