Saturday, May 02, 2020 0
The coronavirus death toll in the United States climbed by 1,883 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities to nearly 65,000.



The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.1 million cases in the country as of 8:30 pm Friday (0030 GMT Saturday), with 64,789 deaths, a rise of three percent from a day earlier.

The US has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.

(AFP)



