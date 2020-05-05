 Union Bank Staff dies of COVID-19 in Lagos | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Tuesday, May 05, 2020
A staff of Union Bank, on Monday, died of COVID-19 in Lagos.

Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Emeka Emuwa confirmed this in an internal memo made public on Monday.

The staff died while on treatment for coronavirus at the Infectious Disease Center in Yaba, Lagos.

The memo read: “Dear colleagues, notwithstanding the easing of the lockdown, the threat of COVID-19 remains high and real.

“Today, we received a painful reminder of this threat.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that one of our colleagues died in the early hours of today (Monday, May 4th) while being treated at the Infectious Disease Center in Yaba, Lagos.”

EMUWA, however, added that the staff has been working remotely since March, therefore no cause for alarm in any of its branches.







