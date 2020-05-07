Two of the 33 COVID-19 active cases in Oyo State have absconded, Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed on Wednesday.Makinde, who made the disclosure on his official Twitter handle, said more results from the outstanding coronavirus confirmation tests had been received by the state.He said a total of 975 samples had so far been collected and were being processed.The governor wrote, “We have received more results from pending COVID-19 confirmation tests. The result of one suspected case came back positive, on May 3. The person is based in Ibadan.“The results of five suspected cases came back positive on May 4. Four of these five cases are immigrants and the last person is an Oyo State resident.“The results of five suspected cases came back positive on May 5. Four of these five cases are travellers from the northern part of Nigeria and the last one is an Oyo State resident.“Of the 33 active cases being managed by the state, two have absconded, possibly to their permanent places of residence. This brings the number of active cases in Oyo State to 31.“Ten cases are self-isolating while 21 cases are being managed in the isolation centres in Oyo State; one at the University College Hospital, Ibadan and 20 in Olodo. Nineteen of these 20 cases at Olodo are asymptomatic, and the last person has anosmia (loss of smell).”The governor urged members of the public to contact the Emergency Operations Centre, “if you find travellers from other states arriving in your neighbourhood.”